Thousands of war-era munitions unearthed in Cambodian school premises

Thousands of unexploded ordnance remnants from Cambodia's harrowing civil war era have been unearthed within a school located in the country's northeastern region.

Despite decades passing since the brutal conflict and the initiation of a US bombing campaign in the 1960s, Cambodia remains marked as one of the most densely bombed and mined areas globally.

The discovery of over 2,000 explosives, including over 1,000 M79 grenades, within the premises of a Kratie province high school underscores the ongoing challenges the nation faces in its quest for safety and recovery, as reported by AFP.

Decades after the echoes of civil war have faded, Cambodia's battle-scarred landscape continues to yield tragic reminders of its painful history.

Deminers, engaged in the relentless task of clearing mines and explosives, stumbled upon a grim tableau of destruction at a high school in Kratie province.

Over the course of three days, they unveiled a chilling assortment of over 2,000 explosives, starkly illustrating the lingering perils that haunt the region.

Testimony of a war-torn past

As Cambodia grapples with the aftermath of its protracted civil war that persisted until 1975, the remnants of that turbulent era still pose a potent threat.

The uncovered explosives, rusted and stacked in rows, silently bear witness to the country's military stations of the past.

Notably, this school site was a former military station during the war, hinting at the likelihood of additional explosive remnants being buried beneath the surface.

Ongoing battle for safety and recovery

Cambodia's journey toward recovery has been marred by the indelible scars left by a US bombing campaign and the perilous minefields it spawned.

Tragically, approximately 20,000 Cambodians have lost their lives over the past four decades due to inadvertent encounters with landmines and unexploded ordnance.

The nation remains steadfast in its commitment to clear these hazards, with a government pledge to eliminate all mines and unexploded ordnance by the year 2025.

