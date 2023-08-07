ugc_banner

Cambodian king names Hun Sen's son as New PM in royal decree

Phnom Penh, CambodiaEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Aug 07, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

To officially become Cambodia's new leader, Hun Manet and his cabinet must win a confidence vote in parliament Photograph:(AFP)

In a royal decree, King Norodom Sihamoni "appoints Dr. Hun Manet as the prime minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia for the 7th mandate of the parliament".

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni has designated Hun Manet as the new leader of the nation, taking over from his father, Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is relinquishing his position following an almost forty-year tenure marked by strict governance.

In an official proclamation, King Norodom Sihamoni has named Dr Hun Manet as the prime minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia for the 7th parliamentary term, as reported by AFP. 

In a royal decree, King Norodom Sihamoni "appoints Dr. Hun Manet as the prime minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia for the 7th mandate of the parliament".

(More information to follow)

