Cambodian king names Hun Sen's son as New PM in royal decree

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni has designated Hun Manet as the new leader of the nation, taking over from his father, Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is relinquishing his position following an almost forty-year tenure marked by strict governance.

In an official proclamation, King Norodom Sihamoni has named Dr Hun Manet as the prime minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia for the 7th parliamentary term, as reported by AFP.

