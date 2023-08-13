India's advanced frigate 'Vindhyagiri' set for momentous launch by President Murmu

Showcasing India's naval prowess and technological advancements, the Indian President Droupadi Murmu, is scheduled to inaugurate the unveiling of Project 17A Frigate Y-3024 'Vindhyagiri'. This auspicious occasion will take place at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited in Kolkata on August 17, 2023. The newly christened 'Vindhyagiri', named after the revered Vindhya mountain range in Karnataka, marks the sixth addition to the fleet of Project 17A Frigates.

These vessels represent the evolutionary progression from the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class), incorporating advanced stealth features, cutting-edge weaponry, state-of-the-art sensors, and advanced platform management systems.

The name 'Vindhyagiri' carries with it a deep tribute to its predecessor, the esteemed INS Vindhyagiri, a Leander Class ASW Frigate, a government press release said.

The former INS Vindhyagiri valiantly served for nearly 31 years, participating in challenging operations and multinational exercises between July 8, 1981, and June 11, 2012.

The new 'Vindhyagiri' not only honors this legacy but also represents India's unwavering commitment to its naval heritage while propelling itself into an era of self-reliant defense capabilities.

A showcase of 'Aatma Nirbharta'

The ambitious Project 17A initiative is making strides with remarkable progress. Currently, four ships are being constructed by MDL (Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited) and three by GRSE (Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited).

The initial five vessels under the project were successfully launched between 2019 and 2022 by MDL and GRSE.

Indigenous excellence

The design behind the Project 17A ships is a testament to the capabilities of the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau.

"Project 17A ships have been designed in-house by Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the pioneer organisation for all warship design activities," the press release said.

In alignment with India's resolute commitment to 'AatmaNirbharta' (self-reliance), an impressive 75% of equipment and system orders for the Project 17A ships are sourced from indigenous companies, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

As 'Vindhyagiri' takes its place among India's maritime assets, it symbolises not only the nation's past achievements but also its steadfast march toward a future of technological excellence and self-sufficiency in defence.