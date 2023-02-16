Top 10 world news: Russia-Ukraine war updates, Mike Pompeo calls Palestinian president ‘terrorist’, and more

Russia fired dozen of missiles in Ukraine, killing at least one woman. Reports mentioned that several buildings were damaged. In other news, Mike Pompeo, the former United States secretary of state, has made a controversial statement regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict as he said in a podcast that Israel has a ‘biblical’ claim to Palestine. Finally, the Taiwanese military on Thursday stated that found the debris of a possible crashed weather balloon which is most likely to be Chinese.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Pompeo, who is considering running for the US presidential election, also called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas a "known terrorist". On the One Decision podcast, which was released on Thursday (February 16), Pompeo mentioned his religious beliefs and also talked about America's strategic interests when it comes to Israel and Palestine.

In its statement, the Taiwanese army said that its forces on Dongyin island observed an unknown object falling from the sky and then found the remains of a balloon on a shooting range, reported Reuters news agency.

Dongyin island is a part of the Taiwan-controlled Matsu archipelago off the coast of China's Fuzhou.

In the most high-level visit from Israel since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited Kyiv and met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. Cohen is also expected to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who recently finished off his Europe visit with hopes to receive jets to fend off Russia from its territory.

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Thursday dismissed reports the Adani Group had appointed accountancy Grant Thornton to run an independent audit of some of its companies accounts in the wake of allegations of financial fraud and malpractice by short-seller Hindenburg Research. AEL called such news reports a 'market rumour'.

Inside Out Unsweetened Almond Milk, a popular vegan milk has been recalled in Australia's New South Wales, after a case of botulism was reported. The person was hospitalised after consuming the product.

The Food Safety Officials' recall of Inside Out unsweetened Almond Milk is due to potential biotoxin contamination. Experts have claimed that such toxins can cause life-threatening illnesses.

Malaysian activists on Thursday criticised the government's decision of banning three books for allegedly promoting the "LGBTQ lifestyle," saying that this step would further damage gay and transgender rights. The Malaysian home ministry in its statement released on Tuesday said that "Jacob's Room to Choose," a children's book about gender expression was banned in January. Two other children's books, "The Tale of Steven," and the Malay-language title, "Aku" were also banned, AFP reported.

An investigation by an independent commission recently has unearthed the dirty face of child abuse at the hands of Catholic clergy in Portugal. The horrifying testimonies of the survivors become the ground of the commission's inquiry. The commission with the help of a large network of victims was able to make a deeper cut into finding out the ongoing paedophilia in the staunchly Catholic country.

Watch | Indian-American Nikki Haley kicks-off US Presidential Campaign for 2024