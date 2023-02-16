What is botulism? Popular vegan milk brand in Australia recalled after a reported case

Inside Out Unsweetened Almond Milk, a popular vegan milk has been recalled in Australia's New South Wales, after a case of botulism was reported. The person was hospitalised after consuming the product.

The Food Safety Officials' recall of Inside Out unsweetened Almond Milk is due to potential biotoxin contamination. Experts have claimed that such toxins can cause life-threatening illnesses.

What is botulism?

Botulism refers to a rare illness that is caused by a toxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum.

Some of its symptoms include weakness, blurred vision, fatigue and trouble speaking, which can later get severe such as vomiting, and swelling of the abdomen and might also cause diarrhoea.

Foodborne botulism happens when the food or liquid contains any toxin.

Inside Out Nutritious Goods, the company that produces this product told BBC that it takes any potential food contamination issue 'extrememly seriously.'

The company added," as soon as we were informed of a potential contamination issue, we commenced a voluntary recall and have been providing every assistance to the relevant authorities."

According to Food Standards Australia New Zealand, the company's one-litre unsweetened milk with an expiry of March 01, was available at a supermarket.

It added, "consumers should not eat this product. Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund."

It posted a tweet, which read, " Inside Out Nutritious Goods Pty Ltd is recalling Inside Out Unsweetened Almond Milk Collagen + Calcuim + Prebiotics (Use by 1 March 2023), due to potential biotoxin contamination (Botulinum toxin)."

The state's government said that an initial investigation has found the botulinum toxin, which causes botulism in a sample of the product. It added that the contamination was identified after the person had severe symptoms of botulism.

The director of NSW Health's One Health branch, Keira Glasglow, said that while foodborne cases of botulism are very rare, but can progress to severe symptoms.

She said, "these symptoms can progress to paralysis of the arm muscles and continue down the body to the trunk and legs, and paralysis of breathing muscles can be fatal.

