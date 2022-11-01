World Vegan Day 2022: What you can and cannot eat as a hardcore vegan

All of us know what a vegetarian diet means, but some might still have a few doubts about a vegan diet. Veganism might seem similar to vegetarianism but there are a few significant differences that stand them apart. And, what better day than World Vegan Day 2022 to understand this difference? But before we start to learn about veganism, here's a quick fact that will blow your mind! Did you know veganism is said to have existed for more than 2000 years and Pythagoras, the famed Greek mathematician, was a devoted vegan?

Who are vegans?

When you eliminate all products derived wholly or partly from animals from your diet, you are said to be a follower of veganism. Whether you make this change due to health concerns, to lose weight or to simply do your part to stop any form of exploitation of animals, you will be called a dietary vegan, which is different from an ethical vegan who not only follows veganism in his diet but also in other aspects of life.

Environmental vegans, on the other hand, are people who believe in creating a sustainable diet that lessens the negative environmental impact of meat production.

What you can and cannot eat as a vegan?

Now, the question arises what can we eat and can't eat on a vegan diet? Let's first talk about what we cannot eat. Here's a list!

Any type of red meat - beef, pork, lamb, etc

Any type of white meat - chicken, duck, or any other poultry

Fish or any kind of seafood such as crabs, clams, and mussels

Eggs

Cheese, butter (made of cow's milk)

Other dairy products like cream, ice cream, etc

Egg mayonnaise

Honey

Now, let's talk about the things we can eat on a vegan diet. Here's a list!

All types of fruits and vegetables

Legumes such as peas, beans, and lentils

Nuts and seeds

All kinds of bread, rice, and pasta (must not be made of milk)

Dairy alternatives - soymilk, coconut milk, and almond milk

Tofu

Vegetable oils

A vegan diet has several health benefits but most importantly, it has a positive impact on the environment too.

Before you bid adieu to us, let's take a look at other diets that are similar to a vegan diet.

Diets similar to vegan diet

Vegetarian diet is all about eating plant-based food items along with dairy products. Unlike vegans, they can have milk, yoghurt, butter, cream, ice cream, cheese, whey, etc.

Pescatarian diet refers to people who follow a vegan diet but also eat fish and other seafood items. Their diet includes all types of fish including salmon, mackerel, herring and fresh tuna along with prawns, crabs and other crustaceans. However, it excludes meat and dairy products.

Flexitarian diet, which was recently made popular by Kim Kardashian, is a flexible vegan diet which may or may not involve dairy, eggs, fish and meat. People with a flexitarian diet may switch between non-vegetarian and vegan diets occasionally but not daily. This diet is not rigid and it does not make one feel deprived. It is also socially inclusive.