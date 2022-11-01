Everything you need to know about All Saints' Day: History, significance and more

Since morning, the term 'All Saints' Day' is trending on Google and social networking sites but do you know what it actually means? While people are aware of Halloween Day, very few know about the history and significance of All Saints' Day. Scroll to know all about the Christian holiday!

Significance

All Saints' Day, which is commemorated on November 1 every year, reminds Christians of their connectedness to the church and celebrates all faithful followers of Jesus throughout church history. The day is celebrated in honour of church saints, whether known or unknown and pays a tribute to all those who have passed on to the Kingdom of Heaven. This holiday is also called All Hallows' Day, the Feast of All Saints, the Solemnity of All Saints, and Hallowmas.

Believers come together to feast and celebrate their continued communion with saints. The day also recognizes the continued participation of Saints in the growth and sustenance of Christianity.

Parishioners are required to attend Mass on All Saints' Day as it is considered a holy day of obligation. If the day falls on a Monday or a Saturday, Mass attendance is not required.

According to the bible, a saint is a person who trusts in Christ alone for salvation.

History

The origin of All Saints’ Day cannot be traced with certainty. And, the exact history of this Christian holiday is still unclear as it has been observed on various days in different places. However, according to a few theories, Pope Boniface IV established All Saints’ Day, which was observed in mid-May for the longest time. Later, Pope Gregory III shifted the day to November.

Today, Roman Catholic Church, the Methodist Church, the Lutheran Church, and other Protestant denominations celebrate All Saints' Day on November 1.

Also read: Halloween 2022: History, significance, facts and much more

Facts