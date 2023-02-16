Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Missiles strike in Kyiv region; Norway approves aid worth $7.4 billion to Ukraine

Ukraine on Thursday (February 16) claimed that it witnessed a wave of overnight missiles by Russia, which killed at least one woman and several buildings were damaged.

News agency AFP quoted presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak as saying that "unfortunately, there were hits in the north and west of Ukraine, as well as in the (central regions of) Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovograd".

Sergiy Lysak, who is the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor, posted some images on Telegram of firefighters working in the debris of partially destroyed residential homes.

Lysak said that the strikes killed a 79-year-old woman.