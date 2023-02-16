Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Missiles strike in Kyiv region; Norway approves aid worth $7.4 billion to Ukraine
Story highlights
Russia fired dozen of missiles in Ukraine, killing at least one woman. Reports mentioned that several buildings were damaged. More updates are awaited.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky has thanked Norwegian lawmakers for approving the aid worth around $7 billion.
As Ukraine war nears one year anniversary, Russia is reportedly gaining in the Luhansk region. While, Western allies pledge more weapons to the war-torn nation, Russia recently launched missile strikes across Ukraine.
Speaking via video link, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Norwegian lawmakers for agreeing to pass an aid package.
Had a phone call with 🇳🇴 PM @jonasgahrstore. Thanked for the new defense package that will strengthen us on land, in the sky & at sea. I’m also grateful for a significant 5-year aid package being prepared for approval in 🇳🇴. We discussed further cooperation. Victorious together!— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 13, 2023
Norway on Thursday approved an aid package worth $7.4 billion for Ukraine. Oslo has pledged 15 billion kroner annually in civilian aid between 2023 and 2027.
Ukraine on Thursday (February 16) claimed that it witnessed a wave of overnight missiles by Russia, which killed at least one woman and several buildings were damaged.
News agency AFP quoted presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak as saying that "unfortunately, there were hits in the north and west of Ukraine, as well as in the (central regions of) Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovograd".
Sergiy Lysak, who is the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor, posted some images on Telegram of firefighters working in the debris of partially destroyed residential homes.
Lysak said that the strikes killed a 79-year-old woman.