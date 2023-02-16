'A broader trend of censorship': Malaysian activists criticise govt for banning books on 'LGBTQ,'

Malaysian activists on Thursday criticised the government's decision of banning three books for allegedly promoting the "LGBTQ lifestyle," saying that this step would further damage gay and transgender rights. The Malaysian home ministry in its statement released on Tuesday said that "Jacob's Room to Choose," a children's book about gender expression was banned in January. Two other children's books, "The Tale of Steven," and the Malay-language title, "Aku" were also banned, AFP reported.

Justifying its measure, the ministry said that its objective was to "prevent the spread of elements that are harmful to morality in the community."

Homosexuality is forbidden in Malaysia. People have been experiencing growing religious fundamentalism for the past few years, sparking friction between the conservatives and the ones campaigning for rights.

A prominent Malaysian human rights lawyer, Siti Kasim, has described the ban as an attempt "to chisel away" at LGBTQ. She said that this group has always been marginalised and oppressed.

"This move is a broader trend of censorship that we are seeing in the last couple of years," said Thilaga Sulathireh, a member of the transgender rights group Justice for Sisters.

She said that the ban on books further shrinks the space for LGBTQ people to express themselves.

She added that in the last couple of years, at least six LGBTQ-related books have been banned.

Not just books, Malaysia, banned the Marvel film, "Thor: Love and Thunder," last year over LGBTQ elements.

