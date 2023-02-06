Laws criminalising LGBTQ are a sin, says Pope Francis

Strongly condemning the persecution of LGBTQ communities, Pope Francis has said that those discriminating against people with same-sex orientation are sinners and termited the law criminalising as “injustice”.

Francis made these remarks in response to a question aboard the plane returning from a two-country trip to Africa. Two other Christian leaders who were on the plane also backed Francis, reports Reuters news agency.

“The criminalisation of homosexuality is a problem that cannot be ignored,” Francis said as he cited unnamed statistics according to which 50 countries criminalise LGBT people “in one way or another” and about 10 others have laws including the death penalty for them.

As many as 66 UN member states have laws criminalising same-sex sexual relations, according to data from ILGA World – the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.

While in countries where same-sex relations are illegal, punishments are meted out to those found guilty, including a possible death penalty.

“This is not right. Persons with homosexual tendencies are children of God. God loves them. God accompanies them … condemning a person like this is a sin. Criminalising people with homosexual tendencies is an injustice,” Francis was quoted as saying.

Citing the Catholic Church’s catechism, or book of teachings, Francis said that same-sex attraction is not a sin but homosexual acts are. It also says that LGBT people should not be marginalised.

Two other Christian leaders on the plane returning from Sudan, who participated in the pope’s news conference, praised the pope’s comments.

“I entirely agree with every word he said there,” Welby said, noting that the Anglican communion was itself divided over gay rights and that two resolutions against criminalisation of LGBT people “have not really changed many people’s minds”.

Welby added: “I shall certainly quote the Holy Father. He said it so beautifully and accurately”.

(With inputs from agencies)