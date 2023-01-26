Top 10 world news: Russia-Ukraine war updates, India's Republic Day celebrations, and more

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed 11 people on Thursday. Click on the live link to get Russia-Ukraine war updates. Alro, read the key moment from India's 74th Republic Day celebrations.

How Bhutan might emerge as a fresh reason for disputes between neighbours India and China. Read in detail the latest geopolitical developments from the region.

Also, read the report on Netflix password-sharing conundrum. The company tried to bounce back with measures like cheaper, ad-supported plans and suppression of password-sharing after it reported losses of subscribers last year. These are already active in a handful of countries, though they will be employed widely this year. As per reports, password-sharing out of one household or location will be chargeable.

LIVE updates: Russia-Ukraine war | Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 11, say emergency services

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed 11 people and left another 11 injured on Thursday, the country's emergency services said. "Eleven people died, another eleven were injured," Ukrainian emergency services said on Telegram, after a massive new wave of Russian attacks targeted the pro-Western country's energy infrastructure, triggering emergency blackouts in a number of regions.

Republic Day 2023: Major highlights from India's spectacular 74th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path

India celebrated its 74th Republic Day with full enthusiasm. The event saw many first-of-its-kind moments on the Kartavya Path. The world's biggest democracy celebrated its 74 years of being a Republic with meticulously designed tableaus, different marching contingents, tricolour decorations, and a fun-filled crowd.

Russia criticises West for giving tanks to Ukraine, terms it ‘direct involvement’ in ongoing conflict

In response to recent announcements by the West about its decision of sending tanks to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, the Kremlin on Thursday (January 26), said that these actions are perceived as “direct involvement” by Moscow.

Are China and Bhutan talks headache for India?

Bhutan may emerge as a fresh reason for disputes between neighbours India and China, the latest geopolitical developments indicate. Media reports have mentioned that Beijing has been infesting settlements of villages across the disputed regions, even though China promised to attempt to settle border disputes with Bhutan.

Chinese engineer sentenced to eight years in United States prison for spying

A Chinese engineer and former graduate student from the United States’ Chicago was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday (January 25) for gathering information on possible recruits for Beijing like engineers and scientists in the US, said the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Japan's 300 schools, universities receive bomb, death threats; panic ensues

Hundreds of schools as well as universities across Japan received fax messages with bomb and death threats on Wednesday, stoking panic and subsequent closure of the schools. Most schools, however, were reopened on Thursday.

United States arms exports to foreign governments rose 49% in fiscal 2022

The US State Department said on Wednesday (January 25) that the sales of military equipment to foreign governments increased 49 per cent to $205.6 billion in the latest fiscal year.

Layoffs and firings: German software-maker SAP to cut thousands of jobs

Germany's enterprise application software-maker SAP will cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5 per cent of its total workforce globally. SAP will also explore the options to sell off its 71 per cent stake in Qualtrics, another software company of Germany that focuses on cloud computing business. The company will cut a little for than 200 jobs in Germany, where it is currently headquartered.

UK PM Rishi Sunak’s climate minister in spotlight for donations from fuel company

Graham Stuart, the climate minister in the United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet, received campaign donations from Rix Petroleum, one of the largest fossil fuel distributors in the UK. Stuart also received donations from an aviation consultant and recruiter, The Guardian reported.