Republic Day 2023: Major highlights from India's spectacular 74th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2023: India celebrates its 74th Republic Day with full enthusiasm, braving the cold weather and multiple security checks at the newly refurbished Central Vista. The event saw many first-of-its-kind moments on the Kartavya Path. The world's biggest democracy in the world celebrated its 74 years of being a Republic with meticulously designed tableaus, different marching contingents, tricolour decorations, and a fun-filled crowd.

The event was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial in New Delhi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to pay homage to our fallen heroes and commemorate their sacrifice. PM Modi was also accompanied by CDS Lt General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

After laying wreaths at the memorial, PM Modi and his cavalcade arrive at the saluting dias where he was received by other dignitaries from the Government of India. President Droupadi Murmu and the Chief Guest, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a warm welcome from PM Modi.

The Republic Day celebrations were marked by many spectacular events, here are some of the highlights from the event:

1. A military contingent of the Egyptian Army marched in India's Republic Day parade on 26 January. The Egyptian military contingent had 144 personnel in the parade.

2. The vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns that traditionally fires the thundering ceremonial 21-Gun Salute during the Republic Day celebrations was replaced by 105 mm Indian field guns this year, as the government makes a further push for its Make in India initiative.

3. Another highlight of the parade this year is the Veterans' Tableau, with the theme 'Towards India's Amrit Kaal with Resolve - A Veterans' Commitment'. It provides a glimpse of veterans' contributions in the last 75 years and their initiatives in shaping India's future during 'Amrit Kaal'.

4. A total of six marching contingents of the Army, including The Mechanised Infantry Regiment, The Punjab Regiment, The Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, The Dogra Regiment, The Bihar Regiment and The Gorkha Brigade march past the saluting dais.

5. Female camel riders participated in the Republic Day parade for the first time. These women riders are a part of the BSF's Camel regiment. This was aimed at showcasing women's empowerment or Nari Shakti in several fields.

6. A team of "Daredevils" Motor Cycle Riders from the Corps of Signals was co-led by a woman officer during the parade.

7. The Indian Navy tableau featured a women aircrew of Dornier aircraft, representing an all-women crew surveillance sortie undertaken last year. The main section of the tableau displayed the 'Make in India' initiatives of the Navy.

8. The Indian Air Force contingent comprises 144 air warriors and four officers, led by Sqn Ldr Sindhu Reddy. The Air Force tableau, designed on the theme 'Indian Air Force Power Beyond Boundaries', displays a rotating globe highlighting IAF's expanded reach, whereby it has been able to provide humanitarian assistance across borders, as also exercises conducted with friendly countries.

9. Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) showcases one tableau and equipment. The theme of the tableau is 'Securing Nation with Effective Surveillance, Communication and Neutralising Threats'.

10. Tableaus from different states and the Union Territory of India showcase a cultural blend of the country's diverse and rich history.

11. Among the 17 tableaux by states and Union Territories for the Republic Day parade, the Assam tableau was based on the theme, "Land of heroes and spiritualism" and featured Bihu dancers. The Gujarat tableau was based on the theme "Clean Green Energy Efficient Gujarat." The Uttarakhand tableau featured the Manaskhand tourism corridor on which work is underway.

12. Various Indian ministries showcase their tableaus at the Republic Day parade with themes resonating with the ideas of future India.

13. The grand finale and the most eagerly-awaited segment of the parade, the fly-past, witnessed a breathtaking air show by 45 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters from the Indian Army.

