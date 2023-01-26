Rishi Sunak's climate minister in spotlight for donations from fuel company

Graham Stuart, the climate minister in the United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet, received campaign donations from Rix Petroleum, one of the largest fossil fuel distributors in the UK. Stuart also received donations from an aviation consultant and recruiter, The Guardian reported.

Who is Graham Stuart?

Graham Stuart is Member of Parliament of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Part from the constituency of Beverley and Holderness. He was appointed climate minister by Rishi Sunak in September 2022, shortly after Sunak took over 10, Downing Street.

He is also the House of Commons leader for clean heat. Graham Stuart is widely attributed to be responsible for net zero emission strategy and low carbon generation.

How much donations Graham Stuart has received from fuel distributors?

According to a report by The Guardian, Graham Stuart received £12,000 ($14,877) towards his campaign during 2019 elections from fuel distributors and an aviation consultant. Stuart received a £10,000 ($12,398) donation towards his re-election campaign from JR Rix and Sons, a Hull-based business primarily involved in the distribution and sale of fuel, including heating oil, diesel and petrol.

Furthermore, Stuart received a £2,000 ($2,479) donation from Bostonair, a Hull-based aviation consultant.

The UK climate minister has been in the spotlight lately for saying that not all fossil fuels were the "spawn of the devil" while referring to a fresh round of controversial oil and gas licensing.

The minister had also claimed that he has “time for climate change sceptics”, while adding that such individuals and entities should not be “pushed out of the conversation” related to climate change.

