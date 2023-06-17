Top 10 world news: Russia thwarts drone attack near Ukraine border, attack in Ugandan school, and more

In the latest, Russian air defence troops successfully repulsed a drone strike launched by Ukrainian forces that was aimed at a pumping station on the Druzhba oil pipeline that is situated in the area, according to Alexander Bogomaz, the head of the neighbouring Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine. Additionally, In a horrifying event close to the Congo border, suspected rebels assaulted a secondary school in Uganda, tragically killing at least 41 people, including 38 pupils. According to the Associated Press, the victims were either shot, burned, or viciously hacked to death, according to the Associated Press.

Russian air defence units successfully repelled a drone attack carried out by Ukrainian forces targeting a pumping station on the Druzhba oil pipeline located in the area, reported Reuters quoting Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is likely to be asked to continue in his role for another year, according to an anonymous source familiar with the discussions and a US official, both quoted by Reuters news agency. The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the Biden administration is increasingly open to the idea of Stoltenberg staying on, as there is currently no consensus within the alliance regarding his replacement.

In a horrific incident near the Congo border, suspected rebels attacked a secondary school in Uganda, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 41 people, including 38 students, as reported by the Associated Press. The victims were burnt, shot, or brutally hacked to death. The assailants, reportedly rebels, fled across the porous border into Congo after the assault on Friday night. The Ugandan military reported that at least six people were abducted during the attack.

China achieved a significant milestone on Thursday (June 15) launching the Long March 2D rocket with an impressive payload of 41 satellites. This accomplishment sets a new national record for China in terms of the number of satellites deployed in a single mission, reported Chinese news agency Xinhua.

In a devastating incident, bodies of four deceased individuals were discovered in a flat located on Staines Road, Bedfont in Hounslow town, London, reported local media citing the Metropolitan Police.

Uruguay will embark on a remarkable transformation as it plans to melt down a bronze eagle recovered from a sunken German destroyer dating back to World War II. President Luis Lacalle Pou announced on Friday that the 350-kilogram (770-pound) "symbol of violence and war" will be recast into a "symbol of peace and union." The eagle, with a Nazi swastika clutched in its talons, once adorned the stern of the Admiral Graf Spee, a renowned battleship involved in a significant naval encounter during the early stages of the war, as reported by AFP.

Millions of flightless crickets swarming their towns have left residents of a US state in a state of panic. Since early June, parts of Nevada have experienced an onslaught of Mormon crickets, which can grow up to 5cm in length

While infestations of crickets are not uncommon in western areas of the US, locals have noticed an alarming increase in their numbers during these boom periods.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged his brother Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and take charge of the party's election campaign, media reports said citing the country's local media outlet Geo News. The Pakistani PM also made the plea during the central general council meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), stating that he was waiting for his elder brother to come back so that he could hand over the presidency of the PML-N to him.

People’s Liberation Army (PLA) lieutenant general He Lei said that Taiwan, after unification with mainland China, can give its own governance ideas as they do not violate the “one China” principle.