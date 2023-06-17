Russia thwarts drone attack on Druzhba oil pipeline station near Ukraine border

Russian air defence units successfully repelled a drone attack carried out by Ukrainian forces targeting a pumping station on the Druzhba oil pipeline located in the area, reported Reuters quoting Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian drone attacks inside Russia have been increasing in intensity. Three Ukrainian military drones were destroyed during the attack in the Novozybkov district in Bryansk Oblast, Bogomaz said on Telegram. These drone attacks have been occurring more frequently in recent weeks, often focusing on energy facilities. While Russia attributes the attacks to Ukraine, Kyiv has not publicly claimed responsibility for them. Druzhba pipeline and its importance The Druzhba oil pipeline, capable of pumping over 2 million barrels per day (bpd), stands as a major global pipeline, providing Russian oil to numerous Eastern and Central European nations. The southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, which was established during the Soviet era, traverses Ukraine and continues to supply crude oil to Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the pipeline has faced multiple disruptions. In the past, the supply to Hungary and Slovakia through the pipeline's southern branch was temporarily halted. Despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the pipeline remains operational, serving as a crucial energy route for these countries.

Russian officials and media reported that Ukraine launched drone attacks on oil pipeline installations within Russian territory in late May, including a station that serves the Druzhba pipeline. The attacks were accompanied by shelling from Ukraine, which resulted in the deaths of at least two individuals, according to Russian sources quoted by reports. EU proposes halt of Russian oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline In May, European Union (EU) put forward a proposal to officially cease the supply of Russian oil through the northern section of the Druzhba pipeline to Germany and Poland, as per documents seen by Bloomberg.

Previously, these countries were allowed to receive Russian oil under a derogation of EU sanctions. However, exemptions permitting the flow of oil through the southern branch of the pipeline, which supplies Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, will remain unaffected. No ban on Kazakh oil, imports from third countries According to Bloomberg's report, there is no discussion regarding the prohibition of Kazakh oil flowing through the Druzhba pipeline after the suspension of Russian oil deliveries.

Furthermore, imports originating from other third countries, even if the oil transits via Russia, are permitted under the current proposal.