WATCH | Insect apocalypse? Creepy-crawly crickets swarm US town

Millions of flightless crickets swarming their towns have left residents of a US state in a state of panic. Since early June, parts of Nevada have experienced an onslaught of Mormon crickets, which can grow up to 5cm in length.

While infestations of crickets are not uncommon in western areas of the US, locals have noticed an alarming increase in their numbers during these boom periods.

Colette Reynolds, a resident of Elko, captured the gravity of the situation in a TikTok video, revealing her home covered in these crawling insects.

The invasion started in her area on June 11, and within three days, the cricket population had multiplied significantly. The unsettling presence of these crickets has sparked concern and distress among the affected community. Mormon, crickets invading Elko , Nevada pic.twitter.com/wsH7pwBqtV — CarolynTheEvangelist™️ ✟ (@ViscontiCarolyn) June 13, 2023 × “Our entire neighbourhood is flooded with these things, our whole town is,” Reynolds said in her video, reported 7news.

“It’s just maddening. I haven’t been able to sleep in two nights because (of) knowing they’re out here. It’s just freaking me out,” she added.

As patients arrived at the Northeastern Nevada Regional hospital, staff members found themselves resorting to unconventional methods to prevent the invading crickets from entering the premises. Armed with leaf blowers and brooms, the hospital staff fought to keep the relentless insects at bay, ensuring that the interior remained cricket-free. This extraordinary effort was necessary due to the ongoing influx of crickets in the surrounding area, causing disruptions and requiring creative measures to maintain a pest-free environment for patient care.

“At one point, we even had a tractor with a snowplough just to try and push the piles of crickets and keep them moving on their way,” the hospital’s director of community relations Steve Borrows told NBC affiliate KSL.

Mormon crickets and recent swarming patterns

The name "Mormon crickets" finds its roots in a significant event from the mid-1800s when these insects caused widespread destruction to the crops of a Mormon settlement in the Salt Lake area. This historical episode led to the adoption of the name to describe this particular species of crickets.

Return to Nevada and Utah Infestation

After a brief hiatus, the Mormon crickets have made a comeback in Nevada with their recent swarm. However, it was the neighboring state of Utah that faced an unparalleled infestation in its history in 2022. Over 2.5 million acres of land were affected as these swarming insects caused substantial disruptions, as per 7news reports.

Also watch | Blinken stresses on better US-China communications as he heads to Beijing Drought and Population Booms

Researchers have drawn a connection between the population booms of Mormon crickets and extended periods of drought. Nevada, in particular, witnessed its driest conditions in two decades during the previous year, setting the stage for the current surge in the cricket population. This suggests that the scarcity of moisture and adverse environmental conditions create an ideal breeding ground for these insects, leading to their rapid multiplication.