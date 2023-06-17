Indian PM Modi's fan gets car number plate 'NMODI' ahead of his US visit

An ardent fan of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maryland, United States, got a car number plate 'NMODI'.



NRI Raghavendra, speaking to the news agency ANI, said that the prime minister is an inspiration to him and he has been waiting eagerly to welcome PM Modi in the US.



"I took this plate back in 2016, November. Narendra Modi is an inspiration to me. He inspires me to do something good for the nation, for society, for the world. PM Modi is coming here so I'm eagerly waiting to welcome him," Raghavendra stated.



Apart from the name of the prime minister, the car also has the state name Virginia written on it. #WATCH | A 'fan' of PM Narendra Modi flaunts "NMODI" car number plate in Maryland, USA pic.twitter.com/AO5WRwdGoa — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023 × Meanwhile, ahead of PM Narendra Modi's upcoming US visit, the Indian Tricolour was seen fluttering outside the White House, in Washington, DC on Friday.

Speaking about Modi's awaited US visit, an Indian national living in New Jersey, Jesal Nar, said, "It's really an honour and pride to see the tricolour. I go across the United States for my work purpose carrying a tricolour." PM Modi's US visit Indian prime minister will be embarking on his first state visit to the United States next week. PM Modi is set to address the Joint Sitting of the US Congress from June 20-24 and is also set to meet various American politicians, noted personalities and prominent citizens from the diaspora.



Meanwhile, practice for the ceremonial welcome of the prime minister is underway on the South Lawn of the White House. Children were seen practising for the welcome ceremony of the Indian PM Modi.



The prime minister will be visiting the United States are receiving invitations from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.



PM Modi's visit will commence in New York where he will lead the International Day of Yoga's celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.



Recently, US Congressman Buddy Carter stated that the nation is waiting to hear PM Modi address a joint session of the US Congress.

"US-India relationship is very important. We are looking forward to hearing PM Modi address the joint session. PM Modi has served the people well," stated Carter on PM Modi's visit to the US.



Speaking on PM Modi's visit, US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said, "Next week, we will be honoured to have him (PM Modi) address a joint meeting of the Congress underscoring the significance of the relationship between the US and India."

