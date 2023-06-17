Uruguay to transform Nazi bronze eagle into peace dove

Uruguay will embark on a remarkable transformation as it plans to melt down a bronze eagle recovered from a sunken German destroyer dating back to World War II. President Luis Lacalle Pou announced on Friday that the 350-kilogram (770-pound) "symbol of violence and war" will be recast into a "symbol of peace and union." The eagle, with a Nazi swastika clutched in its talons, once adorned the stern of the Admiral Graf Spee, a renowned battleship involved in a significant naval encounter during the early stages of the war, as reported by AFP.

The Admiral Graf Spee's captain, Hans Langsdorff, made the decision to scuttle the battleship on December 17, 1939, following the Battle of the River Plate. Thirteen years ago, the sculpture of the two-meter-tall (6.5-foot-tall) bird was discovered after a decade-long search in the River Plate off the coast of Montevideo.

In 2019, a court ruling determined that the bronze eagle should be sold, with the proceeds to be divided equally between the government and the salvage team. This distribution was stipulated in an agreement signed by the salvagers and the Uruguayan navy in 2004. However, the treasure hunters later filed a lawsuit, alleging that the government had not honored the agreement. Last year, Uruguay's Supreme Court ruled that the bronze eagle belonged to the state, settling the ownership dispute.

President Lacalle Pou announced that the renowned Uruguayan artist, Pablo Atchugarry, has been selected to create the peace dove using the melted bronze from the eagle. The transformation is expected to be completed by November, turning a once-controversial symbol of war into a powerful emblem of peace.

Also read | Surfboards stuffed with cocaine bound for Europe seized in Uruguay

This initiative signifies Uruguay's commitment to promoting harmony and unity, as it repurposes a historical artifact with deep ties to a turbulent period in human history. The transformation of the bronze eagle into a peace dove represents a tangible symbol of hope and serves as a reminder of the importance of working towards a more peaceful future. Historical significance In 1939, the massive statue that once adorned the prow of the Nazi battleship Graf Spee met its watery grave off the coast of Uruguay. However, more than seven decades later, a private salvage company successfully retrieved the bronze symbol from the seabed in 2006, reported the Mirror.

The impressive artifact, weighing between 300 to 400 kilograms and measuring nine feet in width, had remained in the custody of Alfredo Etchegaray, who led the recovery effort. During this time, it was stored in a heavily guarded military warehouse as authorities deliberated its fate.

After enduring a lengthy legal battle, the Supreme Court recently rendered its verdict, declaring that the Uruguayan state is the rightful owner of the salvaged statue. The ruling brought closure to the dispute and paved the way for determining its future.

Also watch | Uruguayans pray for rain as reservoir left with 10 days of water While the next steps for the recovered piece remain undecided, the Uruguayan government now holds the authority to determine its fate. The statue's historical significance and potential display as a symbol of remembrance or education are among the possibilities under consideration.

The long journey of this remarkable artifact, which lay hidden beneath the sea for over 75 years, serves as a testament to the efforts of salvagers and the preservation of history. Its recovery and legal resolution mark a significant milestone, ensuring that the statue will find a new place in Uruguay's historical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies)