London: Four family members, including 2 children, found dead in Hounslow flat

In a devastating incident, bodies of four deceased individuals were discovered in a flat located on Staines Road, Bedfont in Hounslow town, London, reported local media citing the Metropolitan Police.

The victims include a man and a woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy. Authorities said all four belonged to the same family. The distressing find was made after an individual "concerned about the welfare of the occupants" alerted the police, prompting them to forcibly enter the premises.

As investigations are still underway, the police have stated that no other individuals are being sought in relation to the incident. Identifying victims and notifying next of kin Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, the policing commander in west London, addressed the media at the scene, expressing the urgent need to locate and inform the next of kin.

While the identities of the victims are known to the police, Chief Superintendent refrained from disclosing their names, citing the ongoing efforts to reach their family members. He emphasised the gravity of the situation, describing it as a "terrible incident" that necessitates meticulous inquiries to establish the cause of death.

He said, "I believe we know who they are - four members of the same family - however, urgent inquiries are ongoing to locate and inform their next of kin and it would be inappropriate for me to name them at this time."

Post-mortem examinations are being arranged to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Neighbours in shock Residents in the vicinity, who were acquainted with the family, have been left stunned and grief-stricken by the news. A male neighbour, who preferred to remain anonymous, described the family as normal and mentioned exchanging pleasantries with them.

Another female neighbour, also opting to withhold her name, expressed admiration for the woman as a loving mother to her two young children. She conveyed her deep shock and devastation, particularly when children are involved, describing the family as "absolutely gorgeous." "I still can't digest and understand what's happened and why (it has) happened, especially when there are little kids involved - it is just devastating," she said, reported BBC. Community reacts with sorrow The wider community in Hounslow has been profoundly affected by the tragic incident. Local resident Michael Oban expressed his disturbance upon hearing the news, emphasising the distressing nature of such a loss, especially when it involves children. "Whatever the circumstances, the death of four people inside a property really is quite shocking," he added.