Top 10 world news: Russia threatens western satellites, Musk-Twitter deal, and more

The Russia-Ukraine war is escalating with each day passing. Amid nuclear Armageddon fears, a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow could target and destroy the Western commercial satellites that are allegedly being used to help Ukraine's war efforts. In other news, Elon Musk reached out to Twitter advertisers, explaining why he "bought" the social media platform. The Tesla CEO said that he wants the platform to be "warm and welcoming to all", adding that "much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes."

Click on the headlines to read more:

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow warns it may target Western satellites helping Ukraine in battle

The Russia-Ukraine war is escalating with each day passing. Amid nuclear Armageddon fears, a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow could target and destroy the Western commercial satellites that are allegedly being used to help Ukraine's war efforts.

'That is why I bought Twitter': Elon Musk's latest message for advertisers

In his latest tweet, Elon Musk reached out to Twitter advertisers, explaining why he "bought" the social media platform. The Tesla CEO said that he wants the platform to be "warm and welcoming to all", adding that "much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes."



Is United States accelerating plans to upgrade its nukes at NATO bases in Europe?

In a recent report, US-based media outlet POLITICO cited United States diplomatic cable and two people familiar with the issue who said that the nation is apparently speeding up its plan to store a more accurate version of its mainstay nuclear weapons at NATO bases in Europe.



Britain's Sunak tells PM Modi that 'excited about what our two great democracies can achieve'

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday (October 27) thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for congratulating him on assuming charge as the premier of the United Kingdom.

Did Turkey help Pakistan set up a 'secret cyber army' against India?

Turkey secretly assisted Pakistan in creating a cyber-army to "shape public opinion" that was disguised under the bilateral agreement and utilised to attack India and the United States.



Russia all set to toughen 'LGBT propaganda' law targeted towards activists

Russia is all set to toughen its “gay propaganda” law which can result in stricter restrictions on LGBTQ+ people in the country and various activists. The amendments to the 2013 legislation mean that all Russian adults can be arrested by authorities for they seemed "gay propaganda" to minors.

12 women foreign ministers led by Canada condemn crackdown on Iran protesters

The anti-hijab protests in Iran have drawn support from across the world. The security forces have been trying to suppress the uprisings following the death of Mahsa Amini, who reportedly died in police custody after being arrested by the morality police for not wearing the hijab properly.

Hacking scourge widens in Australia, data of 223,000 patients stolen in strike at pathology

Hackers have targeted one of Australia's largest pathology providers and stolen medical data of thousands of patients, the second such breach in the country within two weeks, deepening fears about how companies collect and secure sensitive information of their customers, reported Reuters.

Twitter shares to be suspended for trading on NYSE ahead of Musk takeover

The report by Reuters citing the New York Stock Exchange's website said that the shares of Twitter Inc will be suspended for trading, on Friday. This comes as billionaire Elon Musk is nearing the takeover of the social media company.



T20 WC: All-round India thrash Netherlands by 56 runs to make it two wins in a row

Team India faced the Netherlands in their second Super 12 clash at the Men's T20 World Cup (T20 WC) on Thursday (October 27). Playing at the Sydney Cricket Ground, SCG, Rohit Sharma-led India produced a clinical performance to go past the Dutch line-up by 56 runs.