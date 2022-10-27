Russia all set to toughen 'LGBT propaganda' law targeted towards activists

Russia is all set to toughen its “gay propaganda” law which can result in stricter restrictions on LGBTQ+ people in the country and various activists. The amendments to the 2013 legislation mean that all Russian adults can be arrested by authorities for they seemed "gay propaganda" to minors.

The amendments were introduced in the lower house of Russian parliament – also known as the Duma – in connection to what lawmakers called “a cultural clash with the West”.

“Lawmakers unanimously adopted in the first reading amendments to the legislation regarding the prohibition of propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations", a statement by the Duma said.

According to AFP, the newly introduced law will completely outlaw what they consider "gay propaganda" in the media. The law also completely bans "propaganda of paedophilia", "denial of family values" and also propaganda that could "cause minors to desire to change their sex".

While the law is intended for the protection of the citizens, the interpretation lies completely with the authorities. As a result, the law is not completely clear when it comes to defining the “propaganda” and activists have expressed their concern regarding its application in the future.

The law will also extend to foreign tourists and if charged, they can face instant deportation.

The bill will now move to the upper house of parliament – the Federation Council – where it will undergo another round of voting. If it is passed by the politicians, it will be signed into law by the president Vladimir Putin. This follows the Russian concept of “conventional family values”.