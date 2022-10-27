'That is why I bought Twitter': Elon Musk's latest message for advertisers

In his latest tweet, Elon Musk reached out to Twitter advertisers, explaining why he "bought" the social media platform. The Tesla CEO said that he wants the platform to be "warm and welcoming to all", adding that "much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes."

He wrote: "I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong."

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence."

"There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society," Musk further added.

"In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost," Musk said.

On Wednesday, Musk said he paid a visit to Twitter Inc's headquarters in San Francisco ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform.

"Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" said the caption of a video that Musk tweeted in which he was walking into the Twitter office carrying a sink in his hands.

Hours earlier, he hinted at being the company's top boss after updating his profile's bio to "Chief Twit".

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

