Britain's Sunak tells PM Modi that 'excited about what our two great democracies can achieve'

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday (October 27) thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for congratulating him on assuming charge as the premier of the United Kingdom.

PM Modi spoke to the new British premier as it was their first conversation since Indian-origin Sunak took charge as UK's prime minister on Tuesday.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of ean arly conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced free trade agreement between the two countries.

On his official Twitter handle, Sunak wrote: "Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your kind words as I get started in my new role."

He added, "The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead."

The Indian prime minister said: "Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM."

PM Modi added, "We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA."

PM Modi and scores of other Indian leaders had congratulated Sunak after he won the contest to become the leader of Britain's Conservatives.

Sunak is set to take over as the first Indian-descent Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak is married to an Indian, Akshata Murty, daughter of the co-founder of IT giant Infosys.

