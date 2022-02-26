Top 10 world news: Russia shuts airspace to flights from Bulgaria, Poland, and more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to apprise him of the ongoing Russian invasion and asked for India’s support in the United Nations Security Council against Kremlin. Also, US President Joe Biden has approved military aid for Ukraine worth $350 million as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion.

Live Updates: Russia shuts airspace to flights from Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to apprise him of the ongoing Russian invasion and asked for India’s support in the United Nations Security Council against Kremlin.

'We've derailed their plan,' says Ukraine President Zelensky in video message

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said that Ukraine's force had interrupted the Kremlin's push to capture Kyiv. Speaking in a new video address, the 44-year-old leader said, "We've derailed their plan."

US President Joe Biden approves military aid for Ukraine worth $350 million

US President Joe Biden has approved military aid for Ukraine worth $350 million as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Anti-war protests, solidarity events held across continents

Protests are being held across continents against the war in Ukraine since the Russian invasion which entered the third day on Saturday, while Ukrainians living abroad held prayers and vigils in their host countries and hoped for an end to the violence.

NATO announces 'historic' deployment of forces to bolster Eastern Europe after Ukraine invasion

The NATO alliance is deploying its rapid response force for the first time ever to bolster its eastern flank in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'Multiplying by the hour..': UN warns of escalating refugee crisis amid Ukraine invasion

As the United Nations warned of an escalating refugee crisis, it claimed that over 50,000 Ukrainian refugees left Ukraine in the first 48 hours of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine war: Chinese banks limit financing for Russian purchases to avoid Western sanctions

Chinese banks have limited financing to purchase raw materials from Russia in order to avoid Western sanctions as its troops continue to press on Kyiv.

'Heroic' Ukrainian soldier blows himself up on bridge to block Russian tanks' advancement

A Ukrainian soldier blew himself up to destroy a bridge in an attempt to thwart a column of Russian tanks from advancing.

Russian watchdog orders media to ban usage of words 'invasion' and 'assault'

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor has ordered the media to stop describing Moscow's attack on Ukraine as an "assault, invasion, or declaration of war."

In a first, former South African president Nelson Mandela’s artwork to be sold as NFTs soon

For the first time, artwork, which has been created by former South African president Nelson Mandela, will be sold as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) soon.