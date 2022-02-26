Ukraine-Russia conflict: Anti-war protests, solidarity events held across continents

Protests are being held across continents against the war in Ukraine since the Russian invasion which entered the third day on Saturday, while Ukrainians living abroad held prayers and vigils in their host countries and hoped for an end to the violence.

As Russia pounded Ukrainian cities including its capital Kyiv with artillery and air strikes, people rallied from Australia to Argentina against the war unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Protesters gathered across Australia and New Zealand to rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. One of the worst rains in recent memory didn't deter demonstrators from carrying Ukrainian flags and signs in a protest in Sydney's city centre. A similar rally was held in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, where demonstrators chanted "stop Putin."

Protesters hold banners during a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Tokyo, Japan, February 26, 2022. (Image courtesy: Reuters)

Hundreds of people gathered in Japanese capital Tokyo to protest Russia's invasion while Ukrainians in the South Korean city of Seoul gathered at a cathedral on Saturday to pray for their country. At Saint Nicholas Cathedral, expatriate Ukrainians along with Ukrainian Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko took part in a prayer service for peace and safety in Ukraine.

Protests were held inside Russia also, including in Moscow and St Petersburg. More than 1,000 people have been arrested in protests across the country. Residents laid flowers outside Ukraine's Embassy in Moscow as Russian troops bore down on Kyiv on Friday. They had gathered in solidarity in the Russian capital calling on Putin to stop the invasion of a democratic country.

The Ukrainian flag is flying alongside the Union Jack above 10 Downing Street as a show of solidarity while the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag illuminated the French landmark Eiffel Tower in Paris. The famous Parisian monument will be illuminated in yellow and blue for three nights in a row.

Thousands protested outside Russian Embassy in Athens, Greece, as a similar number rallied outside Downing Street in London, chanting “Putin is a killer” and “Putin is a terrorist”.

Hundreds took to the street in Madrid, Spain against the war in Ukraine while in Berlin, Germany, choirs and singers gathered at Brandenburg Gate in support of Ukraine.

Ukrainians living in Italy and Italians gathered in front of Rome's city hall to demand an immediate end of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Accompanied by Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri the crowd marches with candlelights toward the Colosseum lit with the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

30,000 people rallied in the Georgian capital Tbilisi to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Some 30,000 people rallied in the Georgian capital Tbilisi to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Huge crowds gathered outside the parliament buildings, also calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili who said that Tbilisi "will not join" the economic and financial sanctions the West has imposed on Russia over the invasion.

Protests were held in South America too. Many Argentina residents marched towards Russia's embassy in Buenos Aires on Friday as Russian troops were bearing down on Kyiv. They gathered in Argentina's capital calling on President Putin to stop the invasion of Ukraine.

In Brazil, residents protested in Sao Paulo as Russian troops bore down on Kyiv on Friday.They had gathered in solidarity, calling on President Putin to stop the invasion of a democratic country. The demonstrators, including Ukrainians, Russians and Georgians living in Brazil, gathered on the main avenue of Sao Paulo, to protest against the Russian invasion.

Another war, another refugee flow

Traffic built up along the western Ukraine border with Poland near the town of Krakovets as Ukrainians fled their homes amid the Russian military attacks. Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland on buses on Friday night, were welcomed by local volunteers.

According to the United Nations, tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion two days ago. (Image courtesy: AFP)

According to the United Nations, tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion two days ago.

Dozens of vehicles formed a 6.5km queue at Ukraine's border with Romania on Friday (February 25), captured by satellite images.

Cars and trucks lined the road towards the Siret border crossing in images released by Maxar Technologies.

Those seen crossing borders were mostly women and children, since Ukraine has banned men of fighting age from leaving.

(With inputs from agencies)