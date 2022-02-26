Ukraine not surrendering, says president: Top developments in Russia-Ukraine war right now

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

To keep you up to speed, here are the top developments in the Ukraine-Russia war on Saturday, 26 February.

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian army not surrendering

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recorded a video address in Kyiv on Saturday urging residents not to believe fake information about the surrender of the Ukrainian army. He said there was misinformation spreading on the internet about the Ukrainian army putting down arms and about the ongoing evacuation.

Zelensky claimed that he was in Kyiv and that the country's army wouldn't lay down arms.

"Our arms are our truth," he said. "Our truth is that it's our land, our country, our children and we will defend all of this," he added.

His message comes as Russian troops stormed towards Kyiv and street fighting broke out in the Ukrainian capital.

Zelensky also said Western 'partners' are sending weapons to Ukraine

“A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with @EmmanuelMacron,” he tweeted, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!”

European Council membership for Ukraine?

In another tweet, the Ukraine president reported progress in Ukraine’s membership of the European Council. “The crucial moment has come to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine's membership in #ЄС.” He discussed with Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, “further effective assistance and heroic struggle of Ukrainians for their free future.”

Situation on the ground

There was heavy gunfire in Kyiv as Russian invasion of its former Soviet Union neighbour entered the third day on Saturday.

Street fighting was witnessed in Kyiv as people were urged to seek shelter.

Ukraine military command said areas near Sumy, Poltava and Mariupol hit by Russian air strikes.

Facebook moves against Russia

Meanwhile, Facebook said it is banning Russian state media from running ads and monetising its platforms.

Nathaniel Gleicher, the head of the Facebook security policy, said on Saturday that the social network would ban Russian state media from running ads and monetising the platform over the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Sanctions hit space cooperation

Russia said it is suspending space launches from French Guiana and withdrawing its technical personnel in response to EU sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"In response to EU sanctions against our enterprises, Roskosmos is suspending cooperation with European partners over organizing space launches from the Kourou cosmodrome and withdrawing its technical personnel... from French Guiana," Dmitry Rogozin, chief of the Russian space agency, said on messaging app Telegram.



