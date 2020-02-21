Top 10 World News: Russia meddling in US elections, Iran elections and more

US intelligence community's top election security official told lawmakers that Russia has been interfering in the 2020 election campaign by aiming to cast doubt on the integrity of the vote and boost President Donald Trump's re-election. Meanwhile, Iran went to the polls Friday for a general election that conservatives are expected to dominate amid voter apathy after an economic slump, multiple crises and the disqualification of thousands of candidates.

Russia looking to boost Trump's re-election: US election security official

US intelligence community's top election security official told lawmakers that Russia has been interfering in the 2020 election campaign by aiming to cast doubt on the integrity of the vote and boost President Donald Trump's re-election. Read more

Iran votes in general election marred by disqualifications

Iran went to the polls Friday for a general election that conservatives are expected to dominate amid voter apathy after an economic slump, multiple crises and the disqualification of thousands of candidates. Read more

US, Taliban expected to sign peace deal on February 29: Mike Pompeo

The United States and the Taliban will sign an agreement on February 29 at the end of a week long period of violence reduction in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Taliban said on Friday. Read more

Portuguese lawmakers take first step to decriminalise euthanasia amid protests

Portugal's lawmakers on Thursday approved a set of bills aimed at decriminalization of euthanasia amid protests from religious groups. Read more

Death toll in China's coronavirus rise; South Korea confirms more cases

As the death toll in China's coronavirus rose to 2,233 on Friday, South Korea confirmed 52 more cases of the virus taking the overall figure to 156 in the country. Read more

Idlib fighting: Turkey defence minister threatens to activate S-400 missiles against Russia

The fighting in northwestern Syria has escalated with Turkey-backed rebels fighting Bashar al-Assad's Syrian government troops backed by Russia. Read more

PM Leo Varadkar resigns after Irish government enters stalemate

PM Leo Varadkar has resigned after Ireland parliament entered deadlock over the choice of a new premier. Read more

Twitter tests labels, community moderation for 'lies' by public figures

Twitter Incorporation is testing a new community moderation approach that would enable users to identify misleading information posted by politicians and public figures and add brightly coloured labels under those tweets. Read more

Powerful antibiotic discovered using artificial intelligence for first time

A new antibiotic that kills some of the most dangerous drug-resistant bacteria in the world has been discovered by with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) for the first time. Read more

Indian women's cricket team begins ICC World Cup campaign against Australia

Indian women's cricket team will be looking forward to getting a maiden ICC trophy this year by winning the ICC T20 women's World Cup. Read more

