Russia looking to boost Trump's re-election: US election security official

US intelligence community's top election security official told lawmakers last week that Russia has been interfering in the 2020 election campaign by aiming to cast doubt on the integrity of the vote and boost President Donald Trump's re-election.

According to media reports, last week's briefing, led by election security official Shelby Pierson, addressed the overall picture of Russia's efforts, including hacking, weaponizing social media and attacks on election infrastructure.

The officials warned the committee in the classified briefing that Russia was working to cast doubt on the integrity of the voting process in the US presidential election 2020 while at the same time boosting Trump's election to a second four-year term.

Media reports quoting a source said that "the Russians are favouring one candidate while they do it," said the person, adding that the briefers identified Trump as the candidate.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from committee Republicans.

Trump had allegedly rebuked acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire a day after the briefing for allowing his staff to appear before the committee.

Trump said on Wednesday he was replacing Maguire on an acting basis with Richard Grenell, a strong Trump loyalist who has served as ambassador to Germany since 2018.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment.

US officials have long warned that Russia and other countries would try to interfere in the 2020 US presidential election campaign.

The US intelligence community had concluded that Russia used fake news, cyber-attacks and other methods in an operation designed to swing the 2016 presidential election to Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Russia has denied the allegation.

Trump has repeatedly questioned the finding. At a 2018 summit, he said he found Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials of Russian meddling "extremely strong and powerful."

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded in a report last year that there was no conclusive evidence of coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

However, Mueller was unable to clear Trump of obstructing his investigation.