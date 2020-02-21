Indian women's cricket team begins ICC World Cup campaign against Australia

Indian women's cricket team will be looking forward to getting a maiden ICC trophy this year by winning the ICC T20 women's World Cup.

They face a mighty challenge to get to the knockout phase as they progress in the tournament. They have an on-going match with the ICC world number one and hosts Australia. Australians are favourite to lift the coveted trophy.

Indian women's team's young guns such as Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia and Radha Yadav have been in an excellent form and India's in-form trio (Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues) and that does not rule out the chances of winning.

Years Indian women's team has reached three ICC semifinals:

1). 2009

2). 2010

3). 2018

Years Indian women's team crashed out early in the tournament:

1). 2012

2). 2014

3). 2016

India's fixture:

India vs Australia, February 21

India vs Bangladesh, February 24

India vs New Zealand, February 27

India vs Sri Lanka, February 29

The tournament commences on February 21 and the finals will be played March 8 on Melbourne cricket ground.