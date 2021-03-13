Top 10 world news: Russia detains opposition, Bitcoin's on new high, and more

Police in Russia detained 150 independent and opposition leaders from a meeting in Moscow. They have been accused of 'undesirable organisation'. In other news, Bitcoin has hit a new high. Fresh deaths have occurred in Myanmar. Read this and more in top 10 world news.

Russia detains around 150 people, including opposition figures





The forum, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, was a gathering of municipal deputies from all over the country, Andrei Pivovarov, the event's organiser and executive director of Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, told radio station Echo Moskvy

Sri Lanka legalises detention for 'deradicalisation'





These rules have been set up under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), which has been a topic of debate for a long time from local and international rights groups

Several protesters killed in Myanmar capital in overnight protests

On Saturday, activists called for more anti-coup protests on the death anniversary of Phone Maw, a student whose killing in 1988 sparked an uprising against the government.

Bitcoin goes past USD 60,000 for first time





The most popular virtual currency hit the new high with increasing backing from corporate heavyweights

China no longer 'compliant' with Hong Kong joint declaration, UK's Raab says





As per the treaty, Hong Kong is guaranteed the status of a financial hub and should have freedom of speech and autonomy to manage its own affairs, without foreign interference and impositions

Ethiopia rejects US allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, he wanted to see Eritrean forces and those from the Amhara region replaced in Tigray by security forces that will respect human rights and not 'commit acts of ethnic cleansing'

Lifting of lockdown may trigger anxiety, PTSD and more: Experts





Lifting of lockdown may also be tough for people with mental health conditions as the fear of catching the deadly coronavirus may also be a trigger for their mental health issues

Jordan hospital's oxygen outage kills six patients: Sources





Health Minister Nathir Obeidat earlier visited the hospital and was meeting staff as security forces cordoned off the area to prevent trouble among patients' relatives

Five EU states call for summit after accusations of 'unfair' vaccine deliveries





Five EU states — namely Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Latvia — have called for an EU summit to discuss 'huge disparities' in distribution of coronavirus vaccines

Someone famous: LAPD catches fake driving license with photo of Rodrigo Duterte





Internet was left in fits of laughter after the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) tweeted the photo of a fake driver's license featuring a picture of Philippine President