Lifting of lockdown may trigger anxiety, PTSD and more: Experts

When the world entered the lockdown a year ago, people had to battle with a downward spiral of their mental health as isolation and loneliness negatively affected millions of people around the world.

However, now after a year, the lifting of lockdown and a return to the old daily lifestyle could trigger heightened anxiety and stress for many people, UK mental health experts have warned.

Experts and mental health charities believe people, especially those with mental health concerns and history, will have a tough time dealing with the readjustment in the pre-pandemic life during the post-pandemic days.

The lockdowns had helped people with anxiety, PTSD etc the freedom to stay at home without being criticised. However, experts believe, that now that they know they will have to step back into the world and deal with their pre-pandemic struggles, it may bring back their mental health conditions in a greater sense.

Lifting of lockdown may also be tough for people with mental health conditions as the fear of catching the deadly coronavirus may also be a trigger for their mental health issues.

Considering this, mental health charities and experts have stressed that is extremely important for the government and employees to offer support and empathy for those suffering from such conditions.

A survey conducted by YoungMinds it was revealed that while 79 per cent of young people admitted that they hope their mental health will improve once the lockdown is lifted, others were worried that the end of lockdown may be abrupt, leading to reimposition.

"Again and again, young people said they felt like they were experiencing ‘Groundhog Day’, and above all they wish for an end to a cycle of freedoms followed by restrictions," the report said.