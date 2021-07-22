Top 10 world news: Russia deploys military machinery to base in Tajikistan, China blocks WHO probe into coronavirus origins, and more

As the Taliban's makes huge gains in Afghanistan, gaining control of a large portion of the country, in a major move by Russian forces made in response to the developments in Afghanistan, the nation has deployed military equipment to Tajikistan, its primary base in that country which is situated close to the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

In other news, China has rebuffed the World Health Organization's call to investigate the origins of the coronavirus, including whether it leaked from a laboratory, saying there is no proof for it and it violates common sense, calling the WHO's plan to inspect Chinese labs demonstrates "disrespect" and arrogance toward science,".

Russia deploys military machinery near Afghanistan border

Russia deployed military equipment on Thursday on its base in Tajikistan, probably the first major defence move in response to developments in Afghanistan.

COVID-19: Wuhan lab leak study — China opposes virus origins probe

China is blocking a new investigation by the World Health Organization into the origins of the Coronavirus, which examines whether it escaped from a lab. China contends that the theory violates common sense and that there is no proof for it.

Seeking 'guardrails' in tense ties, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to visit China

Wendy Sherman, the US deputy secretary of state, will be travelling to China in order to engage in candid dialogue with Chinese officials about the "incredibly consequential bilateral relationship".

Iran: Rouhani announces opening of oil export terminal bypassing Hormuz Strait

According to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Iran has begun exporting crude oil with the opening of its first oil export terminal outside of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint patrolled by warships of Iran's arch-foe the United States.

Taliban demands money from civilians, tries recruiting fighters

The Taliban in Balkh province, Afghanistan, are recruiting locals and collecting funds for them forcefully, apparently forcing them to give them a part of their income.

All you need to know about 'pingdemic' gripping Britain

After the government controversially relaxed all restrictions earlier this week, supermarkets and suppliers have warned of a threat of food shortages following staff self-isolation. The warning came amid rising Coronavirus cases.

UK citizen arrested in Spain for role in 2020 Twitter hack that targeted Biden, Obama, Musk, Karadashian

According to the US Justice Department, an American citizen aged 22 was arrested in Spain for hacking into high-profile politicians and celebrities' Twitter accounts in July 2020.

Taliban seem to have 'strategic momentum' in Afghanistan: top US general

General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, says the Taliban appear to be gaining strategic momentum, but that their victory is not assured.

Social audio app Clubhouse is no longer invite-only

Live audio app Clubhouse has removed its invite system so that anyone can join the platform.

Indonesian man dresses up as wife to escape coronavirus detection

An Indonesian man infected with Coronavirus disguised himself as his wife and boarded a domestic flight using fake identification documents and a negative PCR test result.