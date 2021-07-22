Indonesian man dresses up as wife to escape coronavirus detection

Today, we bring you a bizarre news story about a man posing as a woman in order to board a plane.

With fake identification documents and a negative PCR test result, an Indonesian man infected with coronavirus disguised himself as his wife and boarded a domestic flight.

Wearing a niqab that covered his face, this man boarded the plane.

However, the cover did not last very long.

Also read | NASA rover preparing to take first Mars rock samples

According to police, a flight attendant noticed the man change his clothes in the lavatory aboard the Citilink aircraft on Sunday while travelling from Jakarta to Ternate in North Maluku province.

His wife's name was on the plane ticket, the PCR test result, and the vaccination card. Aditya Laksimada, the chief of the Ternate police department, told reporters after arresting the man at the airport that all his documents are in his wife's name and that the only way to identify him was by his initials.

Following arrest, a COVID-19 test was conducted on him, and it came back positive.

In the meantime, police are continuing their investigation, as the man has been kept in home isolation.

Also read | Pakistan reporter Amin Hafeez interviews a buffalo on Eid-ul-Zuha and even gets a response

With 33,772 new confirmed cases and 1,383 deaths in the last 24 hours, Indonesia is experiencing the worst coronavirus outbreak in Asia. Overall, there have been almost 2.9 million reported cases with 77,583 deaths.

As part of toughened precautions for this week's Eid al-Adha holiday, the government has implemented strict travel restrictions, including mandatory coronavirus tests.