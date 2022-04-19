Top 10 world news: Russia announces expulsion of 36 EU diplomats, and more

In this combination of images, Russian President Vladimir Putin can be seen along with people blocking a tanker in Sri Lanka after a protester was shot dead and coronavirus testing in Shanghai. Photograph:( AFP )
In retaliation for similar steps taken against Moscow's foreign envoys over the Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine, Russia expelled 36 diplomats from two European nations on Tuesday. One person died and around 10 others were injured by gunshots after police fired at Sri Lankans protesting recent fuel price hikes and other living woes, local media and health authorities said.
Russia announces expulsion of 36 European Union diplomats
The Russian foreign ministry has declared 21 Belgian and 15 Dutch diplomats "persona non grata," giving them two weeks to leave the country.
Sri Lanka police shoot protester dead, over 10 injured by bullets
Videos from the scene surfaced, showing protestors taking the injured and rushing them to the hospital, with one protestor accusing the police of being at fault.
Shanghai to ease Covid restrictions as shutdown bites businesses hard
With Covid showing no signs of slowing down, Shanghai has decided to ease some of the Covid restrictions that hit the businesses hard.
Carbon monoxide levels spike due to billowing smoke from wildfires fueled by climate change: Study
The US National Centre for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) has found that carbon monoxide levels have spiked due to billowing smoke from wildfires in the last few years.
South African military deployed to flood-ravaged province
Thousands of South African soldiers will help with relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal province, where more than 440 people have died in floods and mudslides and dozens more are missing.
Multiple blasts rock boys school in Afghan capital Kabul, at least 6 people killed, dozens hurt
At least three blasts have rocked a boys' school on Tuesday (April 19) in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, local police said.
From Bongbong Marcos to Leni Robredo: Key contenders for Philippines' 2022 presidential election
Campaigning kicked off in the Philippines on Tuesday ahead of an election on May 9 to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is limited to a single term, by law.
Institutional investors in Meta highlight how board members lack independence
Institutional investors in Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, have highlighted how the board members lack independence.
PM Johnson's office hacked? Research group claims Pegasus spyware behind attack
According to a report, UK PM Boris Johnson's office was the target of suspected Pegasus spyware attacks in 2020 and 2021.
World’s richest man Elon Musk says he is homeless
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is the richest person in the world, has said that he sleeps at his friend’s spare bedrooms as he does not own a house.