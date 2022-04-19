Multiple blasts rock boys school in Afghan capital, at least 6 people killed and dozens injured

At least three blasts have rocked a boys' school on Tuesday (April 19) in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, local police said.

Six people were killed and dozens injured, a local source told Sputnik.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter that the blasts happened at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school and "caused casualties among our Shiite brothers".

The incident apparently took place when the students were leaving their classes.

Ehsanullah Amiri, a journalist who covers Afghanistan for The Wall Street Journal tweeted that a "suicide bomber" struck a school in Kabul's Dashte Barchi, a predominantly Shia neighbourhood.

He wrote, "The blast occurred in the main exit of Abdul Rahim Shahid School where crowds of students were there, one teacher told me who surprisingly escaped the attack. Fear of high casualties."

TOLOnews reported that the Ministry of Interior confirmed the blast and stated that an investigation has started into the incident and details will be shared later.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the media outlet also reported that the blast near "Mumtaz" training centre in the west of Kabul was due to a hand grenade.

As per the report, at least five people were wounded.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack immediately.

After taking over Afghanistan last year in August, the Taliban have claimed that they have secured the country.

However, international officials and analysts say that the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains.

Also, the Islamic State militant group has claimed several major attacks.