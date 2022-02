From Bongbong Marcos to Leni Robredo: Key contenders for Philippines' 2022 presidential election

Below are details about the key candidates for the presidency, starting with the current leader in poll surveys:

Campaigning kicked off in the Philippines on Tuesday ahead of an election on May 9 to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is limited to a single term, by law.

Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

The namesake of the late dictator, Marcos, 64, is a former governor, congressman and senator who has emerged as a clear frontrunner in opinion polls.

Since returning to the Philippines in 1991 from exile after his father's overthrow, the Marcos family has sought to rebuild an image tainted by the elder Marcos' often brutal rule and the plunder of billions of dollars of wealth.

Known as "Bongbong", Marcos Jr. has named Sara Duterte-Carpio, Duterte's daughter, as his candidate for vice president. However, the vice president is elected separately.

Popular with many younger people who were born after his father's dictatorship, Marcos claims to offer a "unifying" brand of leadership.

Observers have attributed his lead in polls to a strong presence on social media, one that critics say is attempting to rewrite the family's controversial history.

(Photograph:AFP)