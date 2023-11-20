Top 10 world news: Rebellion in OpenAI, US assures Ukraine, and more

Over 500 employees of OpenAI have rebelled against the company board that sacked its CEO Sam Altman a few days ago. The employees have demanded that the board resign. The saga of Altman's shock exit appears to be snowballing into a crisis for the company that rolled out the hugely popular AI tool ChatGPT. In other news, US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin has assured Ukraine that its support for the country against war in Russia is for the long haul. Read this and more in Top 10 World News.

According to a report by Wired on Monday (Nov 20), 490 employees wrote a letter to the board saying, "The process through which you terminated Sam Altman and removed Greg Brockman from the board has jeopardised all of this work and undermined our mission and company."

Since the beginning of the conflict, the US has provided tens of billions of dollars in security aid for Ukraine and repeatedly pledged to back Kyiv for "as long as it takes."

In a video shared online on Nov 4, Pannun had asked the Sikh community not to take the Indian carrier flight on the said date, claiming that their lives would be in danger if they did so.

A depth gauge failed on one of the Vanguard class submarines, which was also carrying two Trident 2 missiles, during its deployment in the Atlantic Ocean.

Australian defence minister is in Delhi for key India-Australia 2+2 at foreign and defence ministers level. He said, Australia shares a "huge strategic alignment with India" and also "comfort, the trust", pointing to increased interoperability between the militaries of the two sides.

OpenAI appointed a new interim CEO, Emmett Shear, on Monday after Sam Altman joined Microsoft’s AI team. Emmett Shear is the former CEO and co-founder of Twitch, a video game live streaming service.

Sam Altman, former CEO of OpenAI that created the hugely popular AI tool ChatGPT was fired from the company just days ago. Musk has poked fun at his hiring by Microsoft.

President Zelensky has effected swift changes in the Ukraine military by dismissing the Armed Forces Medical Forces commander. The move follows debates on the 20-month conflict's progress against Russia.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faces investigation for allegedly harassing a humpback whale while jetskiing. This adds to a series of probes into his actions, spanning environmental offences to political misconduct.