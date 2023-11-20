LIVE TV
Zelensky initiates military overhaul, dismisses medical forces commander in Ukraine

Kyiv, UkraineEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives at the European Political Community summit, in Granada, Spain October 5, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

President Zelensky demands swift military changes in Ukraine, dismissing the Armed Forces Medical Forces commander. The move follows debates on the 20-month conflict's progress against Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for urgent changes in the nation's military operations, coinciding with the dismissal of Major-General Tetiana Ostashchenko, the commander of the Armed Forces Medical Forces. This move follows debates on the progress of the 20-month-long conflict with Russia.

Zelensky's demand for rapid changes was emphasized during a meeting with Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. He stressed the need for swift action to bring about forthcoming changes in the ongoing conflict.

Major-General Tetiana Ostashchenko, responsible for the Armed Forces Medical Forces, has been replaced by Major-General Anatoliy Kazmirchuk. Zelensky highlighted the imperative for a fundamental enhancement in medical support, addressing issues such as improved tourniquets, digitalisation, and enhanced communication.

Defence minister's priorities

Acknowledging the change, Defence Minister Umerov outlined key priorities on the Telegram messaging app. These include digitalisation, a focus on "tactical medicine," and the implementation of a servicemen rotation system.

Ukraine's military reported advancements in reclaiming occupied territories in the east and south. Troops gained control of areas along the Dnipro River's eastern bank in the southern Kherson region. General Valery Zaluzhniy, the Ukrainian commander in chief, emphasized the need for advanced technology to counter the Russian military, indicating a new phase of attrition in the conflict.

While acknowledging the time required for advances, Zelensky rejected the idea of a stalemate in the war. He urged Western partners, particularly the United States, to continue providing military support to Ukraine.

Ostashchenko's removal follows speculation by a Ukrainian news outlet, suggesting imminent changes after consultations with paramedics and officials responsible for military support.

(With inputs from agencies)

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

