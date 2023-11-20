Germany: Protestant church head Annette Kurschus resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

Evangelical Church in Germany's (EKD) chairperson Annette Kurschus stepped down from the post on Monday (Nov 20) over recent reports of her knowing about alleged sexual abuse by a church employee years ago. Kurschus said that the reports were unfounded. "In this matter I am at ease with myself. At every moment I acted to the best of my knowledge and my conscience," she told reporters.

Kurschus also said that the decision to step down was not easy, adding she could no longer help the church's work dealing with historical cases of sexual abuse. Apart from stepping down as EKD chairperson, Kurschus also resigned as president of the Westphalian regional church, a position she served in since 2012.

The allegations

The allegations against Kurschus are regarding an investigation into a local vicar in Siegen where she used to work. The vicar was accused of a pattern of sexually inappropriate conduct towards other men over the years.

Local media quoted the testimony of two men who claimed to have told Kurschus about the abuse allegations in the 1990s. At the start of this year, an anonymous complaint was received against the accused, and Kurschus said that before this, she had "no knowledge of acts of sexualized violence by this person." She also promised that the case would be investigated independently.