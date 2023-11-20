Elon Musk takes a dig after Nadella announces Altman is joining Microsoft

Elon Musk was very active on Twitter (now X) anyway, and after he took over the social media platform, his posts (formerly tweets) are getting greater attention. Musk often pokes fun at trending issues, and in focus this time is is the Sam Altman-OPenAI saga and the Microsoft bit that followed it.

Sam Altman, former CEO of OpenAI that created the hugely popular AI tool ChatGPT was fired from the company just days ago. In a public statement, OpenAI's board accused Altman of hiding information and said that it no longer had confidence in Altman''s leadership of the company.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced on Monday (November 20) that Altman will be joined the company and will head an artificial intelligence division.

Enter Elon Musk.

The billionaire entrepreneur has quipped that since Altman has now joined Microsoft "...they will have to used Teams' Now they will have to use Teams! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2023 × Teams is a workplace communication application developed by Microsoft and though the employees can have a lighthearted workplace chat using emojis and even gifs, the communication on Teams has some semblance of being semi-official.

It has been reported, that OpenAI board fired Altman during a meeting organised on Google Meet and not Teams, which was used at OpenAI. Musk's poke appears to suggest that if ever Microsoft fires Altman, they cannot avoid using Teams as it is in-house workplace communication app.

Microsot, which has dragged former OpenAI CEO in its camp, itself owns 49 per cent of the firm. In the post Musk has commented on, Nadella was assuring that the tech giant remains committed to its partnership with OpenAI.