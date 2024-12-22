New Delhi, India

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (Dec 22) vowed to bring more destruction to Ukraine in retaliation for a drone attack on a high-rise apartment block in the city of Kazan on Saturday.

German police said on Sunday (December 22) that a man accused of killing at least five people and injuring hundreds more after driving a car into a crowded Christmas market is now facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

Putin vows 'destruction' on Ukraine after drone attack in Kazan

Germany Christmas market attack: Suspect charged with murder as police probe early warnings

German police said on Sunday (December 22) that the Saudi man accused of killing at least five people and injuring hundreds more after driving a car into a crowded Christmas market is now facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

Trump calls Panama Canal fees 'ridiculous', threatens to take back control

Donald Trump has called for the Panama Canal to be returned to the United States if Panama fails to manage it in a manner he deems acceptable. He also criticised the Central American country for allegedly imposing excessive charges on vessels using the vital waterway.

Israeli minister threatens to 'crush Hezbollah's head' if ceasefire is breached

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened to "crush Hezbollah's head" if the Lebanon-based militant group violates the ceasefire agreement.

IDF strikes Hamas command centre in former Gaza school amid hostage deal talks

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that it conducted an overnight airstrike on Sunday (December 22), targeting a group of Hamas militants at a command centre located within a former school in Gaza City.

PM Modi conferred with Kuwait's highest honour, The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Kuwait, was on Sunday (Dec 22) awarded with the country's highest honour, "The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer".

Exclusive: Vietnam, India close to finalising BrahMos deal

India and Vietnam are closer than ever to signing a USD 700 million Brahmos missile system deal as both sides plug in more procedural details. The deal could be signed as early as in a couple of months, and it is learnt that the initial techno-commercial details have already been shared and discussed by the Vietnamese Defence Ministry. Orders are expected from both the Vietnamese Army and Navy.

Iran's Khamenei rejects ‘proxy force’ accusations, says Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis act independently

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has denied claims that Iran relies on proxy forces in the West Asia region, insisting that groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis act independently, based on their own convictions and beliefs, rather than under the direction of the Islamic Republic.

IND-W vs WI-W: Mandhana, Renuka's heroics guide India home in opening ODI

The Indian women’s team has drawn first blood in the three-match ODI series after a one-sided win against the West Indies on Sunday (Dec 22). Playing in the ICC Championship match at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, Smriti Mandhana was the hero of the hour for Women in Blue as she slammed 91 runs, while Renuka Singh Thakur scalped a five-for. The 211-run win sees India women take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Justin Baldoni dropped from his agency after Blake's sexual harassment case

Actor and director Justin Baldoni has been dropped from his talent agency WME following Blake Lively's sexual harassment case.