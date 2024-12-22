Tehran, Iran

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has denied claims that Iran relies on proxy forces in the West Asia region, insisting that groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis act independently, based on their own convictions and beliefs, rather than under the direction of the Islamic Republic.

Speaking on Sunday (December 22) during a gathering of elegists and eulogists to mark the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA), the daughter of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Khamenei dismissed "absurd statements from Western and Israeli officials". He rejected the suggestion that Iran's influence in the region depends on the use of proxy forces.

“They constantly say that the Islamic Republic has lost its proxy forces in the region! This is another mistake! The Islamic Republic does not have proxy forces,” Khamenei said.

He added, “Yemen fights because of its faith; Hezbollah fights because its faith empowers it to take action; Hamas and [Islamic] Jihad fight because their beliefs compel them to do so. They are not acting on our behalf.”

Reiterating Iran’s ability to act independently, he said, “If one day we decide to take action, we do not need proxy forces.”

Khamenei also commented on the situation in Syria, saying, “I predict that a powerful and honourable group will rise in Syria as well. A young Syrian has nothing to lose — his university is unsafe, his school is unsafe, his home is unsafe, his street is unsafe, his entire life is unsafe. What is he supposed to do?”

He called for resistance against forces that he claimed were responsible for spreading instability in the region. “We must stand with strength and determination against those who have designed and implemented this insecurity, and God willing, we will prevail over them,” he said.

Khamenei’s comments come amid scrutiny over Iran’s role in regional conflicts.

