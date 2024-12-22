Vadodara, India

The Indian women’s team has drawn first blood in the three-match ODI series after a one-sided win against the West Indies on Sunday (Dec 22). Playing in the ICC Championship match at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, Smriti Mandhana was the hero of the hour for Women in Blue as she slammed 91 runs, while Renuka Singh Thakur scalped a five-for. The 211-run win sees India women take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

India win opening contest

After India scored 314/9 in their 50 overs, the West Indies were never in the contest as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Both openers Qiana Joseph and skipper Hayley Matthews were dismissed without troubling the scorers, with the former departing for a rare platinum duck (out for zero without facing a ball). Only four batters got into double figures for the visitors as they struggled to keep pace with the Indian bowlers.

Renuka was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while other bowlers also got into the act with at least one wicket each. As a result of the good show with the bowl, the West Indies were bowled out for 103 in 26.2 overs.

Mandhana runs riot with bat

Earlier in the day, Smriti Mandhana was the pick of the batters, as she scored 91 off 103 balls with 13 fours in her innings. She was given a good helping hand by Pratika Rawal (40) and Harleen Deol (44) as India continued their dominance with the bat. Other batters also got an impressive start but were unable to convert it into big innings. Harmanpreet Kaur (34) and Jemimah Rodrigues (31) were also handy with their knocks.

Zaida James of the West Indies bagged a five-for. With India leading the series 1-0, the hosts will have the opportunity to win the series on Tuesday in the second ODI, which will be played at the same venue.