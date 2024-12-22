New Delhi, India

The Champions Trophy 2025 will have a new co-host as the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to announce UAE as part of the hybrid model. With India reluctant to play in Pakistan, the ICC was searching for a new co-host, with India’s matches being scheduled at a neutral venue. According to the latest media reports on Sunday (Dec 22), the UAE will be soon announced as the co-host along with Pakistan after a meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi and UAE cricket board's head Sheikh Nahyan.

Advertisment

UAE to co-host Champions Trophy?

According to a report from the prominent Pakistani channel Geo News, the issue regarding the host was settled during a meeting between PCB Chairman Naqvi and UAE Cricket Board's head Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan in Ghotki on Saturday night. While Pakistan will remain the official host for the tournament, the UAE will serve as the official co-host, staging India’s matches.

On Monday (Dec 16), the ICC confirmed that it would host the Champions Trophy in a hybrid mode after striking a deal with PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As part of the agreement until 2027, India and Pakistan will only face each other at a neutral venue if either nation is hosting a multi-nation tournament. Pakistan will host the 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup to compensate for the hybrid model.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | 'Regrettably, these companies...,' Robin Uthappa on arrest warrant issued over unpaid Provident Fund dues

The Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19, with the final to take place on March 9. In case India qualify for the knockout stage, it will also be played in a hybrid model, meaning at least one semifinal and the final will be played at a neutral venue. However, in case India fail to qualify for the knockout stage, the rest of the tournament will be hosted by Pakistan.