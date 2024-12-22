New Delhi, India

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has issued a statement after an arrest warrant was issued against him to recover the pending dues towards the Provident Fund account from a company he's named as a director.

The warrant was issued after Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd., of which Uthappa is the director, failed to deposit provident funds of over INR 20 lakh (2 million).

"In light of recent news of the PF case against me, I would like to provide some clarification with regards to my involvement with Strawberry Lenceria Pvt. Ltd., Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd., and Berryz Fashion House," wrote Uthappa in a statement issued on social media platform X.

"In 2018-19, I was appointed as a director in these companies due to my financial contributions to them in the form of loans. However, I did not have an active executive role, nor was I involved in the day-to-day operations of the businesses. Given my demanding schedule as a professional cricketer, TV presenter, and commentator, neither did I have the time nor expertise to participate in their operations. In fact, I do not play an executive role in any other companies I have funded, till date.

"Regrettably, these companies failed to repay the funds I lent them, leading me to initiate legal proceedings, which are currently sub judice. I also resigned from my directorships several years ago.

"When the Provident Fund authorities issued notices demanding payment of dues, my legal team responded, highlighting that I had no role in these companies and provided documentation from the companies themselves confirming my lack of involvement. Despite this, the Provident Fund authorities have continued with proceedings, and my legal advisors will take the necessary steps to resolve this matter in the coming days." the statement further read.

The police, when arrived to deliver the order, found out that Uthappa has vacated the address mentioned on the warrant, according to a Times of India report.

As no formal complaint has been filed yet in the case so no FIR has been issued so far, the TOI further reported.