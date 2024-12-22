Melbourne, Australia

India cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma suffered an injury scare during practice ahead of the Boxing Day Test - the fourth of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series. Rohit was seen wearing a knee brace on the sidelines of the net session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Rohit can be seen ice-packing the left knee in a photo doing rounds on social media platform X. Have a look at the picture below:

During the practice session, Rohit Sharma was hit on the knee and KL Rahul on the right hand. pic.twitter.com/iod1uPYD6U — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) December 22, 2024 ×

The skipper anyway is dealing with a loss of form and the pressure on him would be immense going into the fourth Test of the series with the World Test Championship (WTC) final on the line.

Rohit decided to bat in the middle order after KL Rahul did well in the first BGT Test in Perth as the opener during which Rohit was absent due to his second child's birth.

The skipper's form, however, has been a cause of concern long before the Australia tour. In the five Tests he played before the BGT, Rohit scored only 133 runs in 10 innings at an average of 13.33 with a highest of 52. It is to be noted that all those five Tests were played at home.

Rahul, on the other hand, has been doing a fine job as an opener in Australia. The batter has scored 235 runs in six innings - the highest for India in the series so far and second highest overall behind Travis Head's 409.

Rahul has scored those runs at an average of 47 with two fifties and a highest of 84, which he hit in Brisbane, helping India draw the rain-affected Test.

The five-Test series currently stands equal at 1-1 with one more Test to go after Boxing Day Test. India won the first Test of the series before losing the second, while the third Test ended in a draw.