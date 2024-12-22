New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a heart-felt letter to spinner Ravi Ashwin, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket in a surprise move. The bowler quit after the end of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test at Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday (Dec 18).

Advertisment

Here's what PM Modi said in letter to Ashwin

The announcement of your retirement from international cricket surprised fans in India and across the world. At a time when everyone was looking forward to many more off-breaks, you bowled a carrom ball that bowled everyone. However, everyone understands that this must have been a hard decision for you as well, especially after the outstanding career you have had playing for India.

Also Read: Explained: The complex and strained cricketing ties between India and Pakistan

Advertisment

Please accept my heartiest congratulations on a career that has been full of brilliance, hard work and putting the team above everything else.

You have showcased your all-round prowess by scoring a century and taking five wickets in the same match, many times. With the bat in hand, too, you have given our nation many memories including the brave match-saving innings in Sydney in 2021.

Often people are remembered for some wonderful shot that they played. But you have the unique distinction of being remembered for both a shot and a leave in the legendary match of the WT20 in 2022. Your winning shot elicited great cheers. The way you left the ball before it, allowing it on its way to becoming a wide ball, showed your presence of mind.

Advertisment

Even during moments of adversity, your sincerity and commitment came to the fore. We all remember the way you flew back to contribute to the team even when your mother was hospitalised and the time you kept playing against South Africa even when you couldn't get in touch with your family during the floods in Chennai.

The wit and warmth that you bring to your conversations have been appreciated by fans. I hope that you will continue to post 'Kutti Stories' on cricket, sports and life in general.

May you find ways to continue contributing to the game that you dearly love.

Once again, heartiest congratulations on an illustrious career an wishes for the future.

Ashwin sent shockwaves across the cricketing world with his sudden retirement announcement.

He retired as one of India's greats, having taken 537 Test wickets, which are second only to Anil Kumble's 619, and 765 wickets in all internationals, again second only to Kumble's 953.