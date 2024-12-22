New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Kuwait, was on Sunday (Dec 22) awarded with the country's highest honour, "The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer".

Notably, it is the 20th international award received by PM Modi. The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer is awarded to Heads of State and foreign Sovereigns and members of foreign royal families as a sign of friendship.

PM Modi also received a grand ceremonial welcome in Kuwait during his two-day visit and was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Kuwait's highest civilian award 'The Order of Mubarak the Great', from the Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah

This visit comes with the intent to make the ties strong between India and Kuwait, which is an important partner for India’s energy, security, and trade.

Memoranda of understanding (MoUs) will be undertaken for signing as the PM will meet Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, strengthening bilateral relations. Before his departure, he will also meet his Kuwaiti counterpart, Dr Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and hold a joint press conference with him.

Key highlights of the Kuwait visit

As the visit began, the PM attended the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, where he joined the Emir, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister of Kuwait.

He talked to the Indian crowd at the "Hala Modi" event in the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex and praised their contributions to the development of Kuwait.

The PM shed light on the overseas Indian workers by saying, "The aspirations of Indian workers, whether building airports in their villages or striving for a developed India by 2047, inspire me to work harder every day."

Modi expressed his gratitude for their efforts and dedication, stating, "If you work 10 hours, I must work 11; if you work 11, I must work 12."

Addressing the diaspora, Modi called India the "growth engine of the world," highlighting advancements in fintech, start-ups, and mobile manufacturing.

He asserted a strong stance on India's technological achievements, like optical fiber networks spanning distances equivalent to eight times the Earth-Moon distance.

Kuwaiti nationals who translated Indian epics 'Ramayana and Mahabharata'

The PM met two Kuwaiti nationals who translated Indian epics, the Ramayana and Mahabharata, into Arabic, and a 101-year-old former Indian Foreign Service officer. He expressed gratitude to Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the warm hospitality extended to him and the Indian community.

The visit highlights India's and Kuwait’s historical connection and importance to India’s economy, as more than a million Indians live in Kuwait, making up 21% of its population and 30% of its workforce.

