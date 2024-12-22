New Delhi, India

Actor and director Justin Baldoni has been dropped from his talent agency WME following Blake Lively's sexual harassment case.

On Friday (Dec 21), Lively filed a legal case against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment. A few hours after the news broke, the talent agency parted ways with the director, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, no official statement has been released by the agency yet.

The same agency also manages Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment

Proving that all the tiff rumours were true, Lively sued her It Ends with Us director for sexual harassment. The lawsuit has been filed months after the release of their movie in August and rumours of a rift between the two.

In a statement to The New York Times, Lively said, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

As per the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the actress has levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment and said that the on-set behaviour has caused her “severe emotional distress.”

In the filing, it has been stated that things got bad on the set and that a meeting was held to address Blake's complaints.

The complaint alleges that a few claims that were discussed during the filming were: No more discussion of Blake's weight or her dead father.

The demands that were mentioned in the meetings were, "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'pornography addiction,' no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father".

Baldoni's lawyer denies Blake Lively's accusations

Denying the claims, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said that these are ''categorically false accusations'' against the filmmaker.

“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its representatives as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation, which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions,” he said.