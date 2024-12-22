New Delhi, India

India and Vietnam are closer than ever to signing a USD 700 million Brahmos missile system deal as both sides plug in more procedural details. The deal could be signed as early as in a couple of months, and it is learnt that the initial techno-commercial details have already been shared and discussed by the Vietnamese Defence Ministry. Orders are expected from both the Vietnamese Army and Navy.

BrahMos missile is developed by BrahMos Aerospace, a collaboration between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya.

If this deal materialises, then Vietnam will be the second country after the Philippines to purchase the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India.

Vietnam, it is understood, has been waiting for some time for the draft agreement, which includes the final deal amount, delivery timeline, payment terms, etc., from BrahMos Aerospace (BAPL).

The development comes at a time when Brahmos's top brass faces leadership challenges over the appointment of new CEO and MD, Dr. Jaiteerth Raghavendra Joshi.

Dr. Sivasubramanyam Nambi Naidu has legally challenged Dr. Jaiteerth R. Joshi's appointment as CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, citing issues of seniority and merit.

The case, filed at the Central Administrative Tribunal in Hyderabad, has its next hearing scheduled in a few days. While talks over Brahmos have taken place, Vietnam in the past procured Bastion-P (K-300P) coastal defence missile systems from Russia, with the first delivery occurring in 2011.

India and Vietnam have been firming up defence ties. Earlier this week, the India Pavilion at Vietnam International Defence Expo VIDE24 was jointly inaugurated by Vietnam’s Minister of Public Security, Gen Luong Tam Quang, Indian Secretary-Defence Production, Sanjeev Kumar, and Indian Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeep Arya.

VIDE24 showcases the latest global defence technologies, including those from India. Brahmos Aerospace from India was one of the exhibitors, along with DRDO, HAL, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

India's Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General N. S. Raja Subramani, is also on a visit to the country and attended VIDE 2024. During the official visit to Vietnam, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani attended the 80th Anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) at the National Convention Centre, Hanoi.

An Army statement said, "This visit further strengthens collaboration between the armies of the two nations, which is grounded in strategic collaboration and trust and is crucial for enhancing security in the Indo-Pacific, thereby ensuring a stable and prosperous region for all."

In 2022, India handed 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam, built under India's $100 million Defence Line of Credit. The following year, India announced the gifting of an indigenously built missile corvette, INS Kirpan, to Vietnam. Both countries have a mutual logistics support agreement that allows use of each other's military bases for repair and replenishment. India has also been training Vietnamese personnel.

A 50-member Indian defence contingent participated in the fourth edition of the VINBAX – 2023 military exercises in Vietnam in December 2023 on UN peacekeeping scenario. Vietnam’s navy ship participated in international maritime exercise MILAN in India in February 2024.

